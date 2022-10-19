Srisuwan’s alleged assaulter arrested at Bangkok parking lot

Veeravit Rungruengsiripol allegedly assaulted Srisuwan on Tuesday when the activist was filing a police complaint against comedian Udom “Nose” Taepanich for violating the Computer Related Crimes Act, among others, through his recent stand-up comedy performance.

Veeravit reportedly punched and kicked the activist in the face and head before police broke up the fight.

Amid the commotion, Veeravit was reportedly seen riding a motorcycle away from the scene.

Srisuwan, who leads the Society for Defence of Thai Constitution, filed an assault charge on Tuesday against Veeravit, 62, also known as “Uncle Sak”, a supporter of the red-shirt movement.

After his arrest, police found that Veeravit also has an outstanding warrant for allegedly assaulting Seksakol Atthawong, the former vice minister of the Prime Minister's Office in 2021.

Veeravit is now being questioned at the Crime Suppression Division.