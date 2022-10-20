Actor-singer Tono makes final preparations for daring Mekong charity swim

Phakin announced plans to raise funds for Nakhon Phanom Hospital and a Lao hospital in Thakhek, Khammouane province, in early September when he made a trip to the Thai northeastern province.

He plans to swim 15km across the Mekong River and back.

Upon arrival, Phakin headed to Nakhon Phanom Hospital first to visit patients and his fans, before travelling to city hall to discuss details of the event with provincial officers.

He and his team then embarked on a motorboat survey of the river while Nakhon Phanom birdwatching club members provided guidance.

Many of his fans and others have expressed concern that the actor might be washed away by the strong Mekong currents and that officials involved in organising the event might be blamed and held responsible.

However, Phakin attempted to quell any fears, saying on Wednesday after the survey: “To those who are worried about me, I will do the best I can in this charity event.”

He added that he had “practised extensively” and his “body is 100 per cent ready” for the daring swim.

“I don’t care about other people’s drama or political agenda. I just want to raise funds to buy medical equipment for the hospitals. It also does not matter how much I raise. It could be in the 10,000, 100,000 or a million baht range. My intention is to help doctors and nurses as much as I can,” the actor said.

