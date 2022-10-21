Fleeing sergeant arrested over theft of 95 police guns

Pol Snr Sgt Maj Chaowalit Phumkhachorn was apprehended on Thursday afternoon at a resort in Nong Khai’s Muang district where he had fled to hide. Arresting officials believed he was preparing to flee across the border to Laos.

Deputy national police chief Surachet Hakpan said initial investigations showed that Chaowalit, who was in charge of the station’s armoury, had acted alone. Investigators also believe he had been stealing police guns and selling them for some time.

Responding to news of the theft, national police chief Damrongsak Kittiprapas said the suspect’s supervising officers must be held responsible for negligence. He also demanded that all the stolen guns be retrieved as soon as possible, warning anyone who had bought or taken possession of the firearms to return them immediately to Nonthaburi’s Pak Kret police station or face legal action.

Surachet revealed that a brown travel bag with 27 guns inside was left in front of the Police Club in Bangkok’s Lak Si district on Thursday night. Officials are checking whether the guns are the same as those stolen from Pak Kret station.