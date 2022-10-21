Move Forward to sue telecoms regulator for paving way to duopoly

Progressive Movement leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit said the NBTC’s decision ignored the public and national interest and put Thailand’s strategic telecoms business at risk.

"This decision will damage the economy as information services are necessary for the country's future development," Thanathorn said in a Facebook post.

He added that the country's information network could not improve in terms of speed and stability without competition.

Move Forward Party deputy leader Sirikanya Tansakun said people nationwide were disappointed with NBTC's decision on the merger deal.

She added that NBTC's reasons for its decision, such as that the merger would result in a new company that neither company would control, do not make sense.

"Since it has neglected its constitutional duty to protect consumers’ interest and prevent a monopoly, we have to sue the NBTC for transgressing against the public," she said.