Move Forward to sue telecoms regulator for paving way to duopoly
The Move Forward Party said it will sue the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC) for negligence after the regulator paved the way for the merger of True Corp and Total Access Communication (Dtac).
The NBTC agreed to the merger between the country’s second and third largest mobile operators on Thursday, subject to conditions.
Progressive Movement leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit said the NBTC’s decision ignored the public and national interest and put Thailand’s strategic telecoms business at risk.
"This decision will damage the economy as information services are necessary for the country's future development," Thanathorn said in a Facebook post.
He added that the country's information network could not improve in terms of speed and stability without competition.
Move Forward Party deputy leader Sirikanya Tansakun said people nationwide were disappointed with NBTC's decision on the merger deal.
She added that NBTC's reasons for its decision, such as that the merger would result in a new company that neither company would control, do not make sense.
"Since it has neglected its constitutional duty to protect consumers’ interest and prevent a monopoly, we have to sue the NBTC for transgressing against the public," she said.
The Thailand Consumers Council (TCC) said on Thursday it would also file for a court injunction to stop the merger deal. It said it will also ask the National Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate the telecoms regulator for negligence and failing to protect consumer interests.
The TCC and other consumer rights activists of the merger say it will undermine market competition and telecoms development in Thailand and lead to higher prices for customers.
The merger would leave Thailand with only two telecom firms. The merged firm would also overtake Advanced Info Service (AIS) as the largest operator since True and Dtac currently have 34 and 21 per cent of subscribers nationwide, respectively, compared with 44 per cent for AIS.