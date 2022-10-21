NBTC taken to task by former commissioner over ‘ambiguous’ decision on True-Dtac merger

Supinya, who served as an NBTC commissioner between 2011 and 2017, said many consumers could not afford mobile phone services when they were first available in Thailand over three decades ago.

“It took several years before the second and third players came into the market. It was then that prices came down and most people could afford telecom services. We are now going back in time to more than 20 years before,” she said.

She said what left her “dumbfounded” were the views of some NBTC commissioners that this was not a merger by businesses of the same type.

“What was the logic used by some NBTC members to vote that way? I’d like an explanation,” she demanded.