Rescuers pluck 148 furry flood victims to safety in central Thailand
Around 150 dogs and cats at Ban Hong Meow animal shelter in Angthong's Muang district had to be evacuated to safety after being hit by floods on Sunday.
The urgent rescue mission was overseen by Department of Livestock Development officials as floodwaters rose, said Agriculture Ministry deputy permanent secretary Somchuan Ratanamungklanon.
"The department provided animal food, cages, trucks and physical check-ups for 50 dogs and 98 cats," he said.
Weeks of flooding have wreaked havoc in the province just north of Ayutthaya as the swollen Chao Phraya River overflows into Thailand’s Central Region.
Sunday’s mission was a complicated affair as several agencies coordinated to ferry 148 animals by boat to safety.
Somchuan thanked Poh Teck Tung Foundation, Angthong Rescue Association and The Sun Rescue team for providing boats to rescue the cats and dogs.
He added that all the animals were evacuated to Ang Thong Nong Chet Sen Sawan Park.
Flooding has now hit 431,367 households in 30 provinces across Thailand, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.