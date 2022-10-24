Bangkok hospitals report surge in medical tourists as Covid recedes

Panacee Hospital director Dr Perapat Tangjai said the performance of Thai private hospitals has dramatically improved in the fourth quarter as foreigners return to the country for treatment.

The uptick is being driven by patients from Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia and Vietnam who have high purchasing power and are seeking the advanced medical technologies that Thailand has to offer, he said.

Perapat also expects the number of Chinese medical tourists to increase once China reopens.

“Foreign tourists are also arriving for alternative hospital treatments such as traditional herbal remedies and natural therapy," he said.

He predicted fourth-quarter revenue of private Thai hospitals will double in the fourth quarter from the same period last year.