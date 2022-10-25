Pattaya police panel denies extortion of bar owners after ‘bribe list’ goes viral

The original poster also attached a photo of police officers sitting in an Italian-style restaurant, and urged National Police to investigate alleged bribery by officers in Pattaya.

Amporn Kaewsaeng, chairwoman of the Pattaya police audit committee, denied the allegations and said the officers pictured were taking part in the police audit committee’s meeting on operation guidelines.

She said entertainment venue operators had been invited to the meeting to resolve any misunderstandings and ensure they obeyed the law.

"The photo shows an outdoor meeting of Pattaya City Police Station's police audit and monitoring committee," she said.

Amporn warned the committee will take legal action against anyone who posts such messages tarnishing its reputation.