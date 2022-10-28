OKNation returns with a new look to welcome existing and new bloggers
If you love telling stories or sharing experiences, you can register with OKNation, which will be relaunched with a new look on November 1.
This lifestyle community platform was first launched in February 2007, 15 years before the emergence of social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram. The aim was to create an area where people can express their opinions freely.
Adisak Limparungpatanakij, Nation Group’s deputy CEO who also co-founded OKNation, said the platform offers a safe space for people to tell their stories without the fear of being bullied.
“The redesigned OKNation aims to bring bloggers back to their home,” he said, adding that the platform already boasts of more than 900,000 pieces and over 2 million images.
The new OKNation platform offers great mobility as it can be used on smartphones as well as computers, Adisak said.
He added that OKNation had recorded 4.32 million users and 6.04 million page views between January and September this year, even though the blog has remained unchanged over the past 10 years.
Pechsupa Tanasapan, OKNation’s system development coordinator, said the team was ready for comments and suggestions on how the platform can be improved.
Existing members can use login as usual, while new members can register from November 1 onwards.