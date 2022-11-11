Tickets for Father's Day steam train ride to Chachoengsao on sale

Ekarat said that apart from celebrating the birthday of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, the event also commemorates the many projects launched under his auspices that have greatly benefited SRT’s operations over several decades.

For this trip, SRT will use Pacific steam locomotives No 824 and 850 which were built just after World War II by Nippon Sharyo Co. The trains are normally kept at the Thonburi Locomotive Depot, also known as Bangkok Noi Train Station.

The trains will leave Hua Lamphong station at 8.10am and arrive at Chachoengsao station around 9.50am. Passengers will have six hours to check out tourist attractions in Chaochoengsao before the trains depart for Bangkok at 4.30pm.

The trains will also stop at Makkasan, Klong Ton and Huamark stations in Bangkok to pick up and drop off passengers.

Tickets cost 299 baht for ordinary cabins and 799 baht for air-conditioned cabins. Snacks and drinking water is included.

Reservations can be made via the D-Ticket mobile application or at any train station. Call SRT at 1690 or visit www.railway.co.th, facebook.com/pr.railway for more information.