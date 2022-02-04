New diesel-electric locomotives arrive to boost Thailand’s train service

The first 20 locomotives among a batch of 50 ordered from Chinese manufacturer CRRC Qishuyan Ltd were shipped to Sriracha Train Yard in Chonburi and received by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT).

The new locomotives will replace old engines that have been in service for almost 50 years.

The locomotives were imported by SFR Consortium, which won the contract with a bid of 6.52 billion baht in August 2020. The remaining 30 locomotives along with spare parts must be delivered before February 2023, according to the contract.