Grab a last glimpse of Hua Lamphong’s historic past

The expo, which kicked off on December 22, also includes the “Hua Lamphong through the Lens” exhibition, which sheds light on the changes the railway station has undergone since it was opened in 1910 under King Chulalongkorn’s reign.
The expo gives train buffs a chance to check out steam locomotives and pick up memorabilia while enjoying live classical music on weekend afternoons.
People can also learn more about the station’s heritage by checking out its 10 historic points, including the spot where King Chulalongkorn inaugurated Thailand’s first rail trip from Bangkok to Ayutthaya on March 26, 1897. This date earmarks SRT’s birth.
Also included in the 10 historic spots is the three-headed elephant monument that was once used as an underground bunker and the maintenance depot which features steam locomotives dating back to the World War II era.
A special postage stamp collection will be given away to those who check-in at all 10 landmarks.
The Transport Ministry and SRT had been planning to close Hua Lamphong and have all trains to Bangkok stop at the Bang Sue Grand Station. However, the plan was dropped when the public and SRT staff launched fierce opposition as they feared the historic station would be turned into yet another modern commercial district.
In December SRT announced that Hua Lamphong would remain open, but Bang Sue Grand Station would serve as Bangkok’s rail hub. Up to 22 of 118 urban and long-distance trains will continue pulling up at Hua Lamphong, though trains running from Rangsit to Bang Sue will shift to the Red Line elevated track from January.
Published : January 07, 2022
By : THE NATION
