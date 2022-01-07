Grab a last glimpse of Hua Lamphong’s historic past

The expo, which kicked off on December 22, also includes the “Hua Lamphong through the Lens” exhibition, which sheds light on the changes the railway station has undergone since it was opened in 1910 under King Chulalongkorn’s reign.

The expo gives train buffs a chance to check out steam locomotives and pick up memorabilia while enjoying live classical music on weekend afternoons.

People can also learn more about the station’s heritage by checking out its 10 historic points, including the spot where King Chulalongkorn inaugurated Thailand’s first rail trip from Bangkok to Ayutthaya on March 26, 1897. This date earmarks SRT’s birth.