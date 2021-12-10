Fri, December 10, 2021

program

Hua Lamphong – the end of an era in Bangkok

Walking With The Nation Thailand: Hua Lamphong – the end of an era in Bangkok

Bangkok’s iconic Hua Lamphong Railway Station is set to shut its doors on December 24, with Bang Sue Grand Station taking its place as the capital’s main train station.

The Nation Thailand takes you on a walk through Hua Lamphong to take in the atmosphere and see how the station’s closure will affect people’s lives.

Published : December 10, 2021

