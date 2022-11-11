Prawit satisfied with security preparations for Apec Summit

After the meeting, he observed rehearsals at the command centre at the venue.

He explained that the rehearsal tested the commanding system to prepare communication while security personnel could rehearse and fine-tune the process in responding to any terrorist threats.

He praised the staff for their performance, as it reflected the country’s security readiness, which will build confidence in welcoming leaders attending the summit, their representatives, and other organisations.

However, he cautioned the staff to be on alert and to defend and control any situation from affecting the meetings.