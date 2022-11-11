Prawit satisfied with security preparations for Apec Summit
Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan expressed his satisfaction with security arrangements for the Apec Summit in Bangkok next week.
Prawit chaired a meeting of the security and traffic subcommittee at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC), the venue of the summit.
After the meeting, he observed rehearsals at the command centre at the venue.
He explained that the rehearsal tested the commanding system to prepare communication while security personnel could rehearse and fine-tune the process in responding to any terrorist threats.
He praised the staff for their performance, as it reflected the country’s security readiness, which will build confidence in welcoming leaders attending the summit, their representatives, and other organisations.
However, he cautioned the staff to be on alert and to defend and control any situation from affecting the meetings.
He said that every related sector must join hands in the operation to ensure its success, as it is a matter of Thailand’s honour and reputation.
He thanked every related sector and confirmed that they were ready in all aspects.
