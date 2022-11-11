Prayut suggests deeper integration and respect for ‘Asean way’ to help the grouping grow

Prayut suggested that Asean countries work together towards the future with a focus on ensuring a sustainable future in line with its vision for 2025.

He pointed to constant global changes that are external factors and pose challenges for Asean. He called on member countries to encourage more innovations to help economic and social development in a balanced and sustainable way.

The Thai leader said that Asean has existed for 55 years and grown to become a community due to the member countries’ common respect for the “Asean way”. Continued respect for this principle would help the grouping grow even stronger, he said.

He committed to Thailand’s cooperation with Asean institutions and organisations to further improve their efficiency so that the regional grouping can cope with obstacles and challenges.