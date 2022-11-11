Prayut suggests deeper integration and respect for ‘Asean way’ to help the grouping grow
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Friday proposed three approaches for Asean to fight its multiple challenges while attending the regional grouping’s 40th summit in Cambodia.
The Thai leader suggested that the regional grouping strengthen its present status, work together towards the future, and respect the “Asean way”, according to government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri.
Prayut told the meeting that Thailand was proud to see Asean grow to become a strong community with its economic size the fifth largest in the world.
To strengthen the grouping’s present status, the Thai PM said that in addition to ongoing cooperation in many areas, including public health and human security, Asean should deepen economic integration and partnership among member countries.
He congratulated the grouping for the recent establishment of the Asean Centre for Public Health Emergencies and Emerging Diseases in Thailand.
Prayut suggested that Asean countries work together towards the future with a focus on ensuring a sustainable future in line with its vision for 2025.
He pointed to constant global changes that are external factors and pose challenges for Asean. He called on member countries to encourage more innovations to help economic and social development in a balanced and sustainable way.
The Thai leader said that Asean has existed for 55 years and grown to become a community due to the member countries’ common respect for the “Asean way”. Continued respect for this principle would help the grouping grow even stronger, he said.
He committed to Thailand’s cooperation with Asean institutions and organisations to further improve their efficiency so that the regional grouping can cope with obstacles and challenges.