The newly appointed envoy also said he hopes the summit will help open the path to global recovery in the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic and resulting economic slowdown.

“The APEC meetings are very important, as this will also be a pivotal moment for the economies in Asia-Pacific and the world to address the environmental challenges the planet faces,” Tanee said. “Unlike in the past, this year we have addressed the problem quite squarely and come up with some solutions that will be worked upon as part of the ‘Bangkok Goals in BCG economy’.”

The BCG (bio-circular-green) economic model was devised by the Thai government to tackle climate change sustainably.

“I think what we discuss and our conversations within the APEC Summit, and the very fact that this year’s summit focuses on the ‘BCG economy’ means we are committed to a sustainable economic recovery,” he said.

Tanee added that the summit will also make the public aware of the importance of transitioning into a sustainable economy, and to achieve this, every sector will have to work together.

“We have no time to lose in terms of controlling greenhouse gases and carbon emissions. Thailand has to play a key part, and we cannot just rely on the government to set goals,” he said. “Companies, people in the economic sector, households, offices … we all have to work together for these common goals.”