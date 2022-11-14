Global spotlight on Bangkok as Apec 2022 opens

The first three days of the summit will see Senior Officials' Meetings will focus on “Bangkok Goals” on the bio-circular-green (BCG) economic model.

Thursday will see a full day of Apec Ministerial Meetings, that will cover balanced, inclusive and sustainable growth, open and sustainable trade and investment.

The day will wrap up with a gala dinner at the Royal Thai Navy Convention Hall.

Leaders and representatives from 21 economies will be attending the Apec Economic Leaders’ Meeting on Friday. Also attending will be three special guests of the government, namely Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Arabia’s HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul-Aziz Al-Saud.

The last day of the summit will feature the Apec Economic Leaders’ Meeting Retreat, followed by a speech from Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha as chair of the event.