Varawut gets ready for COP27 stage in Egypt to highlight Thailand’s goal of zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050

Varawut said the conference this year would focus on five main agendas: 1) The reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, which coincides with Thailand’s goal of achieving net zero emission and carbon neutrality by 2050. 2) Loss and damage, an important issue in which developed countries should compensate poor countries who are affected by the impact of climate change caused by the emission of greenhouse gases. 3) Climate finance, a mechanism to allocate funds and resources to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and facilitate the adaptation to the impact of climate change. 4) Transparent reporting, a practice that all countries must strictly follow to ensure efficient utilisation of information, and 5) The implementation of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, which allows countries to voluntarily cooperate with each other to achieve emission reduction targets set out in their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

Varawut added that Thailand will propose a long-term plan from now until 2065, with a target of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions and carbon neutrality within 2050, including measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Thailand from 388 million tonnes equivalent to 120 million tonnes.

“We have also prepared a short-term plan in our NDCs, in which we aim to cut down greenhouse gas emissions by 40% within 2030,” he said. “Furthermore, we will show an agreement on carbon credit trade, technology transfer and fund support with Switzerland, which makes us the world's first countries that carry on tackling climate change under Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement.”