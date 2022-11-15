Aunty Uan’s Kulao fish in great demand after Michelin-starred chef adds it to gala menu

Chumpol, who owns the Michelin-starred R-Haan restaurant, responded to the allegation by saying the fish had come from Pa Uan’s shop.

The shop also confirmed on its Facebook page on Monday that it had received an order for one salted Kulao fish online, and did not know it was from the government.

The owner explained that her shop possibly received the order because it met five-star quality standards and had won the Otop Production Champion stamp.

Deputy government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek also confirmed on Monday that the fish had been bought from the Pa Uan Takbai shop.

On Tuesday morning, the shop owner posted a message on Facebook apologising for not being able to keep up with the orders.

“Our fish has to dry gradually over several days, and there is not enough fish to cover hundreds of orders at the same time. So, we are using the ‘pre-order’ technique. Please specify what size and quantity of fish you require, and we will try to reply to your message as soon as possible,” the post read.

