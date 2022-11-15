Technology and transparency will make Bangkok a smart city: Chadchart

Chadchart said the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) was working on turning the capital into a smart city to boost work efficiency, improve quality of life, create opportunities and gain people’s trust.

“It will be difficult to develop a smart city if people do not trust us,” he said. “Hence, smart cities need to fulfil all these aspects with the use of technology.”

Chadchart added that the lack of transparency is a key challenge he has faced since taking over as Bangkok governor earlier this year.

Hence, in a move to gain trust, BMA launched the Traffy Fondue application so Bangkokians can file their complaints.

“So far, up to 179,241 complaints have been filed via the application and 117,286 of them have been resolved,” he said, adding that these complaints reflect people’s trust in the BMA.

He said it was necessary to tackle people’s everyday issues like traffic, waste management and community healthcare to ensure a smooth transition to smart city.

Chadchart said transitioning to a smart city will be tougher if the authorities only focused on big issues.

“The development of a smart city should cover both big and small issues,” he said.

The governor added that the BMA has also made things more transparent by giving people access to all the data.

He said the aim was to have Bangkok added to the list of 50 most liveable cities in the world.

"Bangkok topped the list of best tourist destinations in the world, but was ranked 98 among liveable cities,” Chadchart said.