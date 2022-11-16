Key Apec meetings, pacts expected to boost Thai economic growth: Foreign Ministry

The ministry’s Information Department deputy director-general, Natapanu Nopakun, said the Apec Senior Officials’ Meeting began on Monday to promote a free trade agreement in the Asia-Pacific region.

This meeting is scheduled to wrap up on Wednesday.

Natapanu expected the free trade pact to become an important mechanism in eliminating international trade barriers and supporting supply chain connections among Apec economies.

“This meeting is in preparation for the Apec Ministerial Meeting on Thursday,” he said. “Results from the Ministerial Meeting will be proposed during the Apec Economic Leaders’ Meeting on Friday and Saturday.”

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai will preside over the Ministerial Meeting, Natapanu said.

Senior officials are currently in talks to reach an agreement on tax cuts on more products.

“We hope these meetings will help support Thailand’s economic growth and enhance the country’s competitiveness in the long term,” he added.