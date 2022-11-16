PM places emphasis on role of science and technology in pubic health

He said this forum is an opportunity for educational networks worldwide to cooperate and share their experiences to be ready for upcoming challenges in the Asia-Pacific region.

Apart from promoting cooperation under the theme "Open. Connect. Balance." and “Bangkok Goals on Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economy", he said Thailand is also paying attention to science and technology development to ensure safety among people in the Asia-Pacific region, especially in public health.

"Even though we had overcome the Covid-19 crisis, knowledge on medicine and public health should be developed further to be ready for dealing with emerging diseases," he said.

"Most importantly, research should be utilised for maximum benefits to the people."