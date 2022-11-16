PM places emphasis on role of science and technology in pubic health
Thailand is paying close attention to science and technology development to ensure safety of the people in the Asia-Pacific region, especially in public health, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Wednesday.
He made the remarks during the opening ceremony of the "Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) University Leaders' Forum: 2022" at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok.
The forum is being organised in parallel with Apec Economic Leaders Week from November 14-19.
He said this forum is an opportunity for educational networks worldwide to cooperate and share their experiences to be ready for upcoming challenges in the Asia-Pacific region.
Apart from promoting cooperation under the theme "Open. Connect. Balance." and “Bangkok Goals on Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economy", he said Thailand is also paying attention to science and technology development to ensure safety among people in the Asia-Pacific region, especially in public health.
"Even though we had overcome the Covid-19 crisis, knowledge on medicine and public health should be developed further to be ready for dealing with emerging diseases," he said.
"Most importantly, research should be utilised for maximum benefits to the people."
Prayut said the education sector is the main force in eliminating false information, propaganda and fake news which spreads throughout society.
He praised Chulalongkorn University and education-related agencies for their efforts to enable Thailand overcome the Covid-19 crisis, such as the medical support robot CU-RoboCovid, Chula Covid-19 Strip Test and Baiya Covid-19 vaccine.
He added that the government is paying attention to knowledge exchange with many countries in public health, technology, research and digital innovation.
“The Thai government has promoted the development of medicine and public health in Thailand and overseas, along with boosting personnel's potential," he said.
He expressed hope that this forum would promote cooperation to be ready for various challenges, which would lead to balanced and sustainable management in the Asia-Pacific region.
