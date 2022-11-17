Avoid Bangkok-Chonburi Motorway until Friday, police advise

The police said a section of Highway 7, also known as the Bangkok-Chonburi Motorway, from Srinagarindra Intersection (heading to Sirat Expressway) to Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan’s Bang Phli District, will be closed intermittently from November 16 to 18.

Motorists have therefore been advised to avoid the route and plan their trip ahead, as well as spare some extra time if they have to take a detour.