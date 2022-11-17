Avoid Bangkok-Chonburi Motorway until Friday, police advise
The Highway Police on Wednesday advised motorists to avoid the Bangkok-Chonburi Motorway until Friday (November 18), as a part of the highway will be closed to facilitate the travel of participants of the 2022 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit and related meetings, which are being held in Bangkok this week.
The police said a section of Highway 7, also known as the Bangkok-Chonburi Motorway, from Srinagarindra Intersection (heading to Sirat Expressway) to Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan’s Bang Phli District, will be closed intermittently from November 16 to 18.
Motorists have therefore been advised to avoid the route and plan their trip ahead, as well as spare some extra time if they have to take a detour.
