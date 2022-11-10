background-defaultbackground-default
Roads to avoid from Nov 16-19 during Apec Summit

THURSDAY, November 10, 2022

Bangkok Thai Authorities have imposed road closures near the Apec Summit venue for safety reasons.

Roads that will be closed to traffic are:


For 24 hours:
- Ratchadapisek Rd. (Asoke-Montree intersection)
- Duang Pithak Road.


6pm to 6am:
- Ploenchit Road (inbound) (Under Ploenchit Expressway – Ratchaprasong intersection)
- Soi Ruamrudee
- Soi Ton Son
- Ratchadamri Road (inbound) (Ratchaprasong – Ratchadamri intersection)
Wireless Road (inbound) (Sarasin – Ploenchit intersection)

 

