Roads to avoid from Nov 16-19 during Apec Summit
Bangkok Thai Authorities have imposed road closures near the Apec Summit venue for safety reasons.
Roads that will be closed to traffic are:
For 24 hours:
- Ratchadapisek Rd. (Asoke-Montree intersection)
- Duang Pithak Road.
6pm to 6am:
- Ploenchit Road (inbound) (Under Ploenchit Expressway – Ratchaprasong intersection)
- Soi Ruamrudee
- Soi Ton Son
- Ratchadamri Road (inbound) (Ratchaprasong – Ratchadamri intersection)
Wireless Road (inbound) (Sarasin – Ploenchit intersection)