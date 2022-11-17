Xi Jinping arrives for Apec Summit in first visit to Thailand as China’s president

The Chinese leader is scheduled to meet PM Prayut to discuss a range of topics at Government House after the summit wraps up, according to the Thai Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Among the topics on their meeting agenda is closer bilateral economic ties on the 10th anniversary of the two countries’ strategic partnership this year. Both nations also plan to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2025.

The two leaders are expected to discuss economic cooperation between Thailand and China, particularly in industries with high potential, such as electric vehicle manufacturing.

Both countries have agreed to promote more air travel and recovery of high-quality tourism, in addition to education, culture, media and information. Also, Thailand and China will cooperate in the suppression of transnational crimes, drug smuggling, online gambling, and fake call-centre scams.