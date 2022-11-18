Tackling climate change a united battle, Varawut says at COP27

This declaration was made at the 27th United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Parties, or Conference of the Parties (COP 27).

The November 6 to 18 meeting is being held at Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt.

The target, announced in the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) segment of the forum, will be met from three key aspects, namely energy and transport; industrial procedures and product usage; and community waste management.

Thailand’s Natural Resources and Environment Ministry will be in charge of meeting the NDCs by promoting investment in low-carbon industries such as renewable energy, electric vehicles and waste-to-energy systems. The aim will also be to ensure the public’s well-being by creating environmentally friendly infrastructure and green employment.

The ministry is also committed to enhancing Thailand’s competitiveness by promoting the government’s bio-circular-green (BCG) economy model as a key driver to sustainability and environmental preservation.



Thailand keeps its promise

As the country’s representative at COP27, Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa said Thailand had not arrived “empty-handed”.

“This year we entered COP27 with a fulfilled promise that we would submit a revised Long-Term Low Greenhouse Gas Emissions Development Strategy [LT-LEDS] to the conference, which complies with the country’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality in 2050 and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in 2065,” he said.

“Furthermore, we added another goal to the NCDs – to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% within 2030 under international support.”