Heavy rain to hit Bangkok, 44 provinces on Saturday: Met Dept

The department warned people to beware of flash floods, especially along foothills, near waterways and in low-lying areas.

Waves in the upper Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea will be 1-2 metres, rising higher in thunderstorms. Ships have been advised to proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers.

The severe weather is being produced by a low-pressure cell in the upper Andaman and a monsoon trough across the upper South.

The department issued separate forecasts for each region.