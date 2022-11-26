No more illegals: South Korea to create 15,000 jobs for Thais next year

Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin made this announcement on Saturday after meeting with South Korean Ambassador Moon Seoung-hyun on Friday to discuss the problem of Thai workers entering South Korea disguised as tourists to work illegally.

This meeting was a follow-up on bilateral talks between Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his South Korean counterpart Han Duck-soo at the Apec Summit in Bangkok last week.

Suchart said he had told the ambassador that the government will continue cracking down on tour agencies that bring Thai workers to South Korea to work there illegally. So far 37 such operators have been prosecuted.

The minister said he has asked South Korea to boost the quota for Thai workers next year to help tackle the problem of illegal entry. Moon responded by saying that the South Korean government was ready to increase the quota as his country’s society was ageing and required labour. He also said that Thai workers are “diligent and good at their job”.

To start off, Suchart said, South Korea has agreed to boost the quota in three groups as follows:

• Quota for general workers under E-9 visa up from 2,500 to 5,000

• Quota for skilled labour under an E-7 visa, especially for welding, painting and shipbuilding industries, up from zero to 5,000

• Seasonal agricultural labour under E-8 visa up from zero to 5,000

In total, jobs for 15,000 workers will be created next year from 2,500 this year.

“This 600% jump in worker quota is good news for Thai workers as they will have a chance to improve their skills in an international environment and earn extra money, ultimately contributing to the country’s development,” Suchart said.