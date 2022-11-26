Thai karting champion, 13, joins Red Bull F1 incubator
Teenage karting ace Enzo Tarnvanichkul has taken a step towards F1 stardom after becoming the first Thai to join Red Bull’s Junior Team driver development programme.
The 13-year-old World Karting champion took to social media on Friday to announce his deal with the reigning Formula 1 racing champions.
Sharing the news on Instagram, Enzo wrote: “I am very proud to announce that I will be joining the Red Bull youth programme in 2023. I am looking forward to my new journey. Thank you for this opportunity, I will try to do my best on the track and in my career.”
Red Bull will hone Enzo’s driving skills in training and competition over the next year to prepare him for life as a professional racer.
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha congratulated the young racer on being the first Thai to clinch a place in the prestigious incubator for Formula 1, government spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul said on Saturday.
“The prime minister admired Enzo’s ability to develop skills enabling him to join the world-class team. He also wished him well on his journey to becoming a Formula 1 racer to inspire other young Thais,” Traisuree said.
She added that Prayut had been following Enzo’s outstanding performances over the past year.
In September, the Italy-based Thai teenager beat 109 other young racers from 40 different countries to win the FIA World Karting Championship. He is Thailand’s first karting world champion.
Enzo was competing in the OK Junior class (12-14 age group) at the 2022 FIA Karting World Championship at the Circuito Internazionale Napoli in Sarno, Italy.