Thai karting champion, 13, joins Red Bull F1 incubator

The 13-year-old World Karting champion took to social media on Friday to announce his deal with the reigning Formula 1 racing champions.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Enzo wrote: “I am very proud to announce that I will be joining the Red Bull youth programme in 2023. I am looking forward to my new journey. Thank you for this opportunity, I will try to do my best on the track and in my career.”

Red Bull will hone Enzo’s driving skills in training and competition over the next year to prepare him for life as a professional racer.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha congratulated the young racer on being the first Thai to clinch a place in the prestigious incubator for Formula 1, government spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul said on Saturday.