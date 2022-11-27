Breathe easy, Bangkok’s new fleet of electric buses is ready to hit the road
The Transport Ministry on Saturday unveiled 1,250 electric buses that will replace Greater Bangkok’s ageing fleet of black smoke-belching vehicles after New Year.
The buses will replace the fleet of diesel vehicles that have been in service for more than 20 years and are blamed for polluting the city's air.
More than 2,000 Bangkok buses are over 20 years old – 1,520 red buses and 179 blue air-conditioned vehicles – according to the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority.
Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said the electric buses will make travelling across Greater Bangkok easier, adding that they come equipped with wheelchair access.
They also feature GPS, an electronic ticketing system and security cameras, he added.
"These electric buses will be deployed on routes across Greater Bangkok and connect with other public transports to meet passengers' needs, improve quality of life, solve traffic issues and reduce PM2.5 pollution," he said.
He added that the ministry aims to increase the number of electric buses across Greater Bangkok to 8,000 within three years.
Saksayam said the ministry also has other so-called “New Year gifts” for people, such as tollway fee exemption on Burapha Withi, Kanchanaphisek, Chalerm Mahanakorn, Si Rat, and Udon Ratthaya expressways.
The Department of Highways will also waive tollway fees on Motorway No 6 (Bang Pa-in-Nakhon Ratchasima), Motorway No 7 (Bangkok-Ban Chang) and Motorway No 9 (the Outer Ring Road or Kanchanapisek Road), he added.
