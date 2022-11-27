Breathe easy, Bangkok’s new fleet of electric buses is ready to hit the road

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said the electric buses will make travelling across Greater Bangkok easier, adding that they come equipped with wheelchair access.

They also feature GPS, an electronic ticketing system and security cameras, he added.

"These electric buses will be deployed on routes across Greater Bangkok and connect with other public transports to meet passengers' needs, improve quality of life, solve traffic issues and reduce PM2.5 pollution," he said.

He added that the ministry aims to increase the number of electric buses across Greater Bangkok to 8,000 within three years.