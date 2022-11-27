background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
SATURDAY, December 10, 2022
nationthailand
Thai police nab 653 on Saturday for World Cup gambling

Thai police nab 653 on Saturday for World Cup gambling

SUNDAY, November 27, 2022

Police officers in charge of cracking down on World Cup-related gambling announced on Sunday that 653 suspects were arrested this weekend alone.

The suspects had placed a total of 111,000 baht on wager.

The arrests were announced by Pol Lt-General Phanurat Lakboon, who oversees the centre in charge of preventing and suppressing gambling on World Cup matches.

He said on Saturday, six bookmakers and 614 gamblers were arrested for offline gambling, while 33 were arrested for betting online.

Thai police nab 653 on Saturday for World Cup gambling The centre has been on the lookout for people placing bets on World Cup matches since November 19, one day before the tournament kicked off last Sunday. Since last Saturday, 3,179 suspects have been arrested for placing bets worth a total of 1.08 million baht. Those arrested include 70 bookmakers and 13 representatives.

TAGS
World CupgamblingThai police
RELATED
nationthailand