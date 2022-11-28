Thailand clamps down on smoking in Amsterdam-style cannabis cafes

The ministry has struggled to prevent rampant recreational use of the herb after cannabis shops sprang up across the capital following legalisation earlier this year.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said cannabis businesses should not seek loopholes to the ban on smoking in stores.

"The ministry did not campaign for people to use cannabis for recreation, so they cannot smoke the decriminalised herb in stores," he said on Sunday. He added that the use of cannabis will be regulated by law.