'Get booster now!': Cold season triggers Covid surge in Thailand

Opas said recent Covid-19 deaths came from first-time infections in mostly elderly or chronically ill people. Most victims were either unvaccinated, not fully vaccinated, or had not had a shot for more than three months.

Noting that protection after vaccination wanes over time, he urged people to get regular booster shots.

“Those who have not been vaccinated, please get a vaccine shot quickly. Those who got their last dose more than four months ago, please get another booster dose.

“Studies show that a booster or fourth dose reduces the severity and fatality of Covid-19. It will also strengthen your immunity for New Year festivities,” Opas said.

The ministry has ordered public hospitals in every province to open Covid vaccination centres and is coordinating to increase vaccination spots in Bangkok and tourism provinces, he added. Mobile vaccine services were being rolled out for elderly and bedridden people.

Opas said prevention measures – especially wearing face masks in public– were still important even after being vaccinated.

He also advised those aged 60-plus or with eight underlying health conditions to avoid eating with others or going unmasked in public if they have not been vaccinated in the last six months.

Anyone exposed to Covid hotspots in at-risk places or crowds should isolate from family members for five days and visit a hospital immediately if infected, he said.

Opas said Thailand had enough medicine, medical supplies and beds to treat moderate to severely ill Covid-19 patients.

