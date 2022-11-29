Devotee showers 429,000 garlands on Buddha idol in Chiang Mai to fulfil vow
Jasmine garlands worth 3.4 million baht were offered on Tuesday by a devotee to “Luang Por Tan Jai", a Buddha image enshrined at Wat Phra That Doi Kham in Muang district of Chiang Mai province.
A total of 429,000 garlands, reportedly gathered from more than 40 stores across the province, were offered by the believer to fulfil a vow on achieving success in career and fortune. The believer's name was not revealed.
Temple officials arranged the garlands into sets of 1,000 garlands per tray to offer the 1,300-year-old Buddha image until noon.
Temple visitors were amazed by the sight and took pictures. Some visitors purchased lottery tickets with the number "429" for the next draw on Thursday (December 1).
The temple abbot, Phrakhru Soonthorn Chetiyarak, said many believers usually offer jasmine garlands to Luang Por Tan Jai when their wishes are fulfilled.
"Most believers wished for success in trade and fortune," he said.
Related stories: