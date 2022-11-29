Most Thais raring to fly overseas now that borders have opened

They were allowed more than one answer in Visa Thailand’s “Travel Intentions Study 2023 – Outbound Edition” survey.

“Thai travellers have had a pent-up craving to travel after not being able to venture abroad for so long during the pandemic,” said Pipavin Sodprasert, Visa Thailand’s country manager.

“With more countries reopening their borders, we wanted to take a closer look at how Thais are rediscovering their favourite international destinations and navigating a world of uncertainty.”

The study also found that people are putting the travel barriers of the pandemic behind them with just over a third (35%) concerned about the reopening policy of their preferred destination, and just over one-fifth (23%) are worried about the pandemic.