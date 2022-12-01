MPs call for delay in BTS Skytrain fare hike

Skytrain operator Bangkok Transit System Corporation (BTSC) announced on Wednesday that fares on the Sukhumvit (Mo Chit to On Nut) and Silom (National Stadium to Saphan Taksin/Wong Yai) lines will rise by 1-3 baht. The minimum fare (one-station journey) will rise from 16 baht to 17 baht while the maximum (eight stations or more) will go up from 44 baht to 47 baht.

On Thursday, Bhumjaithai Party MPs Siripong Angkhasakulkiart and Paradorn Prisanananthakul called on the government to negotiate with BTSC to delay the fare rise.

They said that since Bhumjaithai has used up its quota for committee proposals, they would seek help from other parties to get the proposal tabled.