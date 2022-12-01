MPs call for delay in BTS Skytrain fare hike
Two MPs on the House transport committee are seeking to delay the BTS Skytrain’s planned fare hike on January 1 next year.
Skytrain operator Bangkok Transit System Corporation (BTSC) announced on Wednesday that fares on the Sukhumvit (Mo Chit to On Nut) and Silom (National Stadium to Saphan Taksin/Wong Yai) lines will rise by 1-3 baht. The minimum fare (one-station journey) will rise from 16 baht to 17 baht while the maximum (eight stations or more) will go up from 44 baht to 47 baht.
On Thursday, Bhumjaithai Party MPs Siripong Angkhasakulkiart and Paradorn Prisanananthakul called on the government to negotiate with BTSC to delay the fare rise.
They said that since Bhumjaithai has used up its quota for committee proposals, they would seek help from other parties to get the proposal tabled.
The two Bhumjaithai MPs said the House panel should summon representatives from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, Interior Ministry and Transport Ministry to plan negotiations with BTSC.
The BMA, supervised by the Interior Ministry, granted the concession to BTSC to operate the original Green Line routes.
The Bhumjaithai MPs complained the fare increase would add to people’s financial burdens caused by soaring energy and food prices.
Pheu Thai Party MP Pradermchai Boonchuaylua, who is also on the transport panel, said the operator decided to hike Skytrain fares because the BMA has failed to pay 40 billion baht it owes to BTSC for running and equipping the Green Line extension.
Pradermchai called on Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt to find a solution to the debt issue soon to avoid causing financial hardship to travellers.