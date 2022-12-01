SEC files criminal charges against EARTH chairman, 13 others over alleged stock price manipulation

The company’s chairman of the executive board, Khajohnpong Khamdee, is among the 14 charged in an SEC complaint filed with the Department of Special Investigation (DSI).

In September 2018, the SEC had imposed a civil sanction on Khajohnpong and 10 other individuals for their alleged involvement in insider trading of EARTH shares.

The 13 others — eight men and five women — who were charged along with the chairman are identified as: Phipat Phihakendr, Phiroon Phihakendr, Phisudhi Phihakendr, Phiboon Phihakendr, Jittkasaem Kunchayangkul, Rungkan Sunyavirat, Supaporn Saikham, Parinda Visutthana, Luckana Jantem, Chidchanok Sri-in, Pachawat Kunchayangkul, Kasaemson Kunchayangkul, and Sompong Bovornkaisri.