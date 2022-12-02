Bus company gears up for long weekends, New Year celebrations

It has scheduled 2,900 bus and minivan departures from the capital each day of both long weekends, he said, adding that they can accommodate 32,000 passengers per day The company has also scheduled 3,000 daily return trips that can accommodate 33,000 passengers per day, Sanyalak said.

The company is also taking reservations on every route to reduce overcrowding and prevent the spread of Covid-19, Sanyalak said, adding that reservations can be made online or at bus stations.

He said the company would strictly follow Covid-19 prevention measures, and that all buses and drivers would be inspected before departure. To further ensure safety all drivers have been instructed to avoid speeding, he added.

This weekend is a long weekend due to the holiday for Fathers’ Day on Monday. Next weekend is also a long weekend due to Constitution Day on December 10. It falls on a Saturday this year so the following Monday will be a substitute holiday.