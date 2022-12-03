PM urges holiday travellers to drive safely to avoid road accidents

She said that Gen Prayut also asked motorists to be extra cautious and make the necessary preparations for long trips. They should be physically prepared for long drives. Safety belts must be fastened and motorcyclists must wear helmets.

The PM also urged motorists and motorcyclists to comply with speed limits and respect traffic laws and regulations to reduce road accidents.

Road accidents are a major cause of death and disability in Thailand,Traisuree said. According to the Road Safety Centre, 13,042 people were killed in accidents on Thai roads between January 1 and November 23 this year. Another 145 people were disabled and more than 834,130 people were injured, according to the centre.