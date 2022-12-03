PM urges holiday travellers to drive safely to avoid road accidents
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has called on motorists to strictly follow traffic rules and be extra cautious during the three long weekends that occur this month.
Prayut also instructed relevant state agencies to strictly enforce traffic laws and regulations to reduce road accidents during the holiday breaks, deputy government spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul said on Saturday.
In addition to the three-day weekend this week, which includes Fathers’ Day on Monday, next weekend is a long weekend due to Constitution Day, while the final weekend of the month also lasts three days with the addition of New Year’s day on January 1.
The prime minister has instructed the Transport and Interior ministries as well as the Royal Thai Police to ensure convenience for holiday travellers while preventing behaviours that can cause road accidents, such as drunk driving, Traisuree said.
She said that Gen Prayut also asked motorists to be extra cautious and make the necessary preparations for long trips. They should be physically prepared for long drives. Safety belts must be fastened and motorcyclists must wear helmets.
The PM also urged motorists and motorcyclists to comply with speed limits and respect traffic laws and regulations to reduce road accidents.
Road accidents are a major cause of death and disability in Thailand,Traisuree said. According to the Road Safety Centre, 13,042 people were killed in accidents on Thai roads between January 1 and November 23 this year. Another 145 people were disabled and more than 834,130 people were injured, according to the centre.