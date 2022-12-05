background-defaultbackground-default
Prayut, wife make merit in honour of beloved King Rama IX

MONDAY, December 05, 2022

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and spouse Naraporn presided over a merit-making ceremony marking the birth anniversary of King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great on Monday.

The ceremony, which comprised the chanting of Buddhist verses and giving of alms to 189 monks, was held at Sanam Luang in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district.

Also attending were ministers, government officials, military personnel and police officers, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said.

The PM and his wife are also scheduled to attend the royal merit-making ceremony in honour of the late beloved monarch at the Amarindra Winitchai Throne Hall in the Grand Palace at 5pm.

December 5, the birthday of King Rama IX, is also marked as Father’s Day in Thailand.

