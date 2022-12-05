Korat farmers get free access to police station grounds to dry their paddy

Making the one-rai compound of the Don Saen Suk Police Station in Khon Buri available also stops farmers from laying their paddy out to dry on roads.

The paddy laid out on rural roads used to be the bane of most motorists.

Deputy inspector Pol Lieutenant Phairoj Pimmai said farmers can use the grounds on a first-come-first-served basis and don’t have to worry about their paddy being stolen.