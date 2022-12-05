Korat farmers get free access to police station grounds to dry their paddy
A police station in the Northeast province of Nakhon Ratchasima is making its compound available for farmers to dry their rice after freak rains wet their harvest.
Making the one-rai compound of the Don Saen Suk Police Station in Khon Buri available also stops farmers from laying their paddy out to dry on roads.
The paddy laid out on rural roads used to be the bane of most motorists.
Deputy inspector Pol Lieutenant Phairoj Pimmai said farmers can use the grounds on a first-come-first-served basis and don’t have to worry about their paddy being stolen.
He said the paddy takes a few days to dry out, but once it is dry farmers to demand a better price from rice mills.
Phairoj said the paddy was affected by unseasonal rain this year, though the harvest appears plentiful because the area was filled up since the start of the season.