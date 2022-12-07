Baht opens slightly down against US dollar on Wednesday

Poon said that the baht might weaken further if the currency market remains in a risk-off state, supporting short-term dollar strengthening and pressuring the gold price.

He added that foreign fund outflows from the Thai stock market may add to downward pressure on the baht.

However, he was doubtful the Thai currency would weaken significantly, projecting its key resistance level at 35.20-35.30 to the dollar.

Factors supporting the baht include foreign purchases of Thai short-term and long-term bonds as well as dollar selling by some exporters.