Puzzling signs aim to keep drivers from falling asleep at the wheel
After highway signposts with puzzling messages – like “Is a dolphin a fish?” – went viral, an official from the Department of Highways explained on Wednesday that they are part of a pilot project that aims to prevent motorists from falling asleep at the wheel.
The goal of the signposts is to prevent road accidents caused by sleepy drivers, Suphanburi 1 Highway district director Saranrat Phuangphat said in reference to photos of signposts in Suphan Buri grabbed attention online.
One signpost informs drivers they have entered a "drowsiness fixing area", while another asks: "is a dolphin a fish?".
Saranrat said the pilot project is a joint effort by the Department of Highways' bureau of road research and development and Chulalongkorn University's transportation institute.
He explained that the project aims to help officials pinpoint the causes of road accidents and is currently being assessed to determine its effectiveness. The assessment should be completed this month, Saranrat said.
"Once the project is completed, the bureau of road research and development will publicise the results," he said, adding that it would widen use of the signs to maximise road safety.
