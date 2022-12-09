2 get away, 2 nabbed as police, gold shop owner foil robbery in Tak

On Thursday afternoon, four masked men on two motorbikes rode up and shot at the window of a gold shop to try and break in.

However, their attempts were foiled by the owner, who shot back at them, severely injuring one.

Police immediately swooped in arresting the injured and another, though the other two escaped.

The two men arrested were identified as Der Saetao and Winai Saewang. They reportedly confessed to successfully robbing a gold shop in Tak’s Phop Phra district on February 12 and making off with 108-baht in weight gold and 100,000 baht in cash. They reportedly managed to get away because they fled to Myanmar.