Police probe non-profit in Chiang Mai as crackdown on Chinese triads expands

Deputy National Police Chief Gen Surachet Hakparn said the non-profit was under investigation after searching a house on Friday in the northern province’s San Pa Tong district belonging to Chinese national Ni Yibo. Surachet said Ni had been acting as a visa-extension agent for other Chinese nationals.

Ni allegedly applied for a visa extension through the Creating Balance Foundation, which is chaired by Thai national Korakrit Jittham, Surachet said.

Neither the foundation nor Korakrit could be contacted. The foundation is one of at least two in Chiang Mai using the name.

Police also said that Korakrit had falsely registered himself as the father of a girl – whose biological parents are Ni and another Chinese national named Gao Yang – so that the girl could obtain Thai citizenship.

Surachet said the investigation into the foundation should conclude in two weeks. Police will investigate its activities and the sources of its funding, he said.

Over the past week, police have been investigating businesses and foundations suspected of helping Chinese nationals illegally stay in Thailand as their probe into Chinese triads expanded to 53 locations in 18 provinces, including Bangkok, Chonburi, Chiang Mai, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima and Udon Thani.

The investigation began last month after former massage parlour tycoon Chuwit Kamolvisit gave police information on Chinese triads in Thailand. Chuwit’s information quickly led to an arrest warrant for alleged narcotics kingpin Chainat “Tuhao” Kornchayanan. Chainat is the husband of a senior Thai police officer and gained Thai citizenship through the marriage. He surrendered to police on November 23, denying all charges against him.