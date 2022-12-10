Covid-19 treatments still free under Thailand’s SSO scheme

Under the Social Security Act’s Articles 33 and 39, people are eligible to free treatment if they have contributed to the scheme for at least three months.

Meanwhile, those who have lost their jobs will remain eligible for free treatment for at least six months from the date of termination under Articles 38 and 41.

In its explanation, SSO said the office will cover the basic treatment costs, but not extra requests made by the patient.

It also said that though the designated hospital will be the “main hospital”, beneficiaries can seek free treatment at other hospitals or clinics under its jurisdiction.