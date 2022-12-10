Covid-19 treatments still free under Thailand’s SSO scheme
Subscribers to the national healthcare scheme will still be covered for Covid-19 even though it has been declared endemic in Thailand, the Social Security Office (SSO) has said.
In a Facebook post on Friday, SSO said people who test positive and have symptoms like fever, coughing, fatigue or develop pneumonia can be treated for free at their designated hospital.
Under the Social Security Act’s Articles 33 and 39, people are eligible to free treatment if they have contributed to the scheme for at least three months.
Meanwhile, those who have lost their jobs will remain eligible for free treatment for at least six months from the date of termination under Articles 38 and 41.
In its explanation, SSO said the office will cover the basic treatment costs, but not extra requests made by the patient.
It also said that though the designated hospital will be the “main hospital”, beneficiaries can seek free treatment at other hospitals or clinics under its jurisdiction.
If the designated hospital is not able to treat the patient and has to transfer them to another, the designated hospital will have to cover the expenses.
The SSO suggested that beneficiaries contact SSO staff at the hospital or at the closest SSO branch.
Visit www.sso.go.th or call the 1506 hotline for more information.
