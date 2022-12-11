background-defaultbackground-default
Elderly Thai man dies on flight home from Saudi Arabia

SUNDAY, December 11, 2022

A 71-year-old Thai man died while on a flight home from Saudi Arabia on Saturday, according to the Ruamkatanyu Foundation which helped airport staff and police handle the emergency.

Foundation staff said they rushed to Suvarnabhumi International Airport when they were alerted by airport staff about the death after the plane landed at about 12pm.

They said they later tested the deceased – identified as Bahem Saeso – for Covid-19 using a rapid antigen test, which found he had the virus.

They had not confirmed the cause of death, but said the man died while on the flight and that an autopsy would be performed at Ramathibodi Chakri Naruebodindra Hospital.

Elderly Thai man dies on flight home from Saudi Arabia

The foundation is famous in Thailand for its more than seven decades of assistance to vulnerable people, including deceased people who have no relatives.

