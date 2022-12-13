Gates Foundation gives AIT $8 million to set up sanitation systems in Asia

In a press statement, AIT said the foundation set up by Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his ex-wife Melinda has funded the setting up of the Global Water & Sanitation Centre (GWSC).

AIT and the foundation’s representatives launched GWSC at the AIT campus in Pathum Thani on November 30.

GWSC’s aim is to provide safe, hygienic toilets and sustainable sanitary systems to developing economies in Asia, including Thailand.