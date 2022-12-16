Thailand commemorates International Universal Health Coverage Day 2022

The event titled “Build the World We Want: A Healthy Future for All” aims to commemorate International Universal Health Coverage Day which falls on December 12 of each year.

The event was co-hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Public Health, and the National Health Security Office (NHSO) and attended by over 200 participants from the Diplomatic Community, relevant agencies, and civil society. The event also marked the 20th anniversary of NHSO.

Don reiterated Thailand’s unwavering commitment to ensure universal and equitable access to health services for all, as well as people’s fundamental right to health. UHC schemes must be implemented in parallel with disease prevention and health promotion. In addition, Thailand has aspired to transform Phuket and its vicinity into an international medical hub, centre of medical excellence, and research facility for academic development by 2027, he said.

Don also highlighted UHC as an effective tool for pandemic containment and the solid foundation for re-building a safer and fairer post COVID-19 world, as well as the global health security. He urged the international community to work together to keep UHC high on the international agenda, including through the development of a new ‘pandemic treaty’ under the World Health Organization, the High-Level Meeting on UHC in September 2023 and through the efforts in putting health-related Sustainable Development Goals back on track.

In his conclusion, Don insisted that UHC will truly be universal, only when it is making health not a “privilege” for some, but a “right” for everyone.