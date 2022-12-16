Thailand commemorates International Universal Health Coverage Day 2022
On December 9, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai gave welcoming remarks at the International Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Day 2022 event held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The event titled “Build the World We Want: A Healthy Future for All” aims to commemorate International Universal Health Coverage Day which falls on December 12 of each year.
The event was co-hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Public Health, and the National Health Security Office (NHSO) and attended by over 200 participants from the Diplomatic Community, relevant agencies, and civil society. The event also marked the 20th anniversary of NHSO.
Don reiterated Thailand’s unwavering commitment to ensure universal and equitable access to health services for all, as well as people’s fundamental right to health. UHC schemes must be implemented in parallel with disease prevention and health promotion. In addition, Thailand has aspired to transform Phuket and its vicinity into an international medical hub, centre of medical excellence, and research facility for academic development by 2027, he said.
Don also highlighted UHC as an effective tool for pandemic containment and the solid foundation for re-building a safer and fairer post COVID-19 world, as well as the global health security. He urged the international community to work together to keep UHC high on the international agenda, including through the development of a new ‘pandemic treaty’ under the World Health Organization, the High-Level Meeting on UHC in September 2023 and through the efforts in putting health-related Sustainable Development Goals back on track.
In his conclusion, Don insisted that UHC will truly be universal, only when it is making health not a “privilege” for some, but a “right” for everyone.
During the panel discussion on “20-year pathway of Thailand’s UHC – challenges and the way forward”, speakers which include representatives from the Ministry of Public Health, WHO Representative to Thailand, civil society and medical students’ association, shared their perspectives on how to further advance Thai UHC in the next decade, the role of the Ministry of Public Health as a smart regulator in the UHC scheme and relevant recommendations on health financing.
In this regard, they suggested that UHC could help transform “illness” into “wellness” through measures such as preventive medicine, close engagement with youth and dissemination of information on UHC through social platforms.
The event contributed to galvanizing wider support for UHC and allowed relevant stakeholders to discuss progress and challenges, as well as sharing best practices related to the implementation of UHC, while reiterating the importance of Member States to renew their political commitments at the upcoming High-Level Meeting of the United Nations General Assembly on UHC in September 2023 in New York.
Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs