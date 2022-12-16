Thailand signs MoU with French rail business groups to boost personnel, technology

The groups included Egis Rail (Thailand) Co Ltd, Alstom (Thailand) Ltd, Vossloh Cogifer SA, Systra MVA (Thailand) Co Ltd and Poma Sas and the MoU signing ceremony was co-chaired by Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob and French Ambassador Thierry Mathou.

The aim of the MoU is to develop personnel in the rail sector, transfer rail technology and encourage the production of railway system parts and products in Thailand as part of the “Thai First” policy.

This cooperation also falls under the Roadmap for Thai-French Relations (2022-2024) which was co-signed by both countries’ foreign ministers in Paris in February. The objective of this was to establish a strategic partnership between Thailand and France by 2024.